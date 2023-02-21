Rafael Nadal said that he wants Lionel Messi to win Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 after both he and the Argentina star football featured in the nomination list for the top prize. Both Nadal and Messi had a spectacular 2022 in their respective sports. While Nadal ended 2022 at the top of all-time Grand Slam titles list with 22 trophies. Messi had a sensational year where he put up a Golden Ball-winning performance to lead Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar. Taking to Instagram, Nadal wrote in a story that he was 'honoured' to have been nominated for the award and felt that Messi deserved it. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Score From Free-Kick to Help PSG Beat Lille 4–3 in Ligue 1 2022–23.

Here's His Instagram Story:

Rafael Nadal: "An honor to be nominated again for Sportsman of the Year by The Laureus...but...this year... Come on Leo Messi, you deserve it." pic.twitter.com/xg3g2JUK4H — MC (@CrewsMat10) February 20, 2023

