In an unfortunate development, Rafael Nadal pulls out his name from the upcoming French Open 2023 starting from Monday, May 22. He picked up an hip injury during the Australian Open earlier this year. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships as well as the Qatar Open. The Spaniard, 36, pulled out of the Barcelona and Madrid Open tournaments among others in the run-up to Roland Garros, and earlier in May confirmed he would not participate in the Italian Open.

Rafael Nadal Withdraws From French Open 2023

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Due to Hip Injury

Rafa, We can't imagine how hard this decision was. We'll definitely miss you at this year's Roland-Garros. Take care of yourself to come back stronger on courts. Hoping to see you next year in Paris 🧡 pic.twitter.com/lTN3GExBFo — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)