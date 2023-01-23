Roger Federer shared that he has started skiing after 15 long years and that he felt good about it! The legendary tennis player retired from the sport last year at the Laver Cup and it seems he is enjoying his life. The Swissman took to Instagram to share a video of him skiing across snowy slopes. While sharing the video, he wrote, "t’s been 15years, it feels so good to be back on the slopes #newbeginnings." Rafael Nadal Sidelined For 6-8 Weeks With Grade 2 Hip Injury After Crashing Out of Australian Open 2023.

Roger Federer Goes Skiing After 15 Years

