Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Beat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek To Become Men’s Doubles Champions at Miami Open 2024

India's tennis ace Rohan Boppana and Matthew Ebden are not the men's doubles champions at the Miami Open 2024. Rohan Boppana and Matthew Ebden lost their first set in the final to the duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. Rohan Boppana and Matthew Ebden made a comeback and won back-to-back sets to seal the victory. Rohan Boppana has beaten his own record and once again is the oldest to win a prestigious Masters 1000 title. A couple of months back the duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the men's doubles title at Australian Open 2024. Jannik Sinner Demolishes Daniil Medvedev, Reaches Miami Open 2024 Final.

Miami Open 2024 Men's Doubles Champions

Rohan Bopanna Becomes the Oldest Winner of a Masters 1000 Title, at 44!

History MADE [again] 🙌@rohanbopanna beats his own record and becomes the oldest winner of a Masters 1000 title, at 44! #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/T27Pz9khvd— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 30, 2024

