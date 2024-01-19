Seeded second in the men's doubles draw alongside Ebden, Rohan Bopanna recorded his 500th tour-level career win in doubles after a first-round win in Melbourne, where Bopanna was exceptional in crucial points. Continuing his excellent form in the second round also Bopanna-Ebden pair thrashed John Millman-Edward Winter in two sets, dropping just six games in the process. The final scoreline reads, 6-2,6-4 in favour of Rohan Bopnna and Matthew Ebden. Australian Open 2024: N Sriram Balaji-Vlad Cornea Pair Enters Men’s Doubles Second Round With Win Against Italian Duo of Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino.

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Advance to Next Round of Australian Open 2024

News Flash: Rohan Bopanna & Mathhew Ebden storm into Pre-QF of Men's Doubles at Australian Open. The 2nd seeded Indo-Australian Express beat home-favorites WC duo Millman & Winter 6-2, 6-4 in 2nd round. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/kMtwKhh3kh — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)