Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is a die-hard tennis fan and he, like the rest of us witnessed an 'absolutely magnificent' play by Spanish tennis star, Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park to win Australian Open 2022 title. The 35-year-old showcased incredible fighting spirit against Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final, 2–6, 6–7(5–7), 6–4, 6–4, 7–5 to win his second Australian Open and 21st overall grand slam title. With this, Rafael Nadal also surpassed Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's record for the most Major men's singles titles. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted post-Nadal's win and this is what he has to say about Spaniard's win from being two set down.

Absolutely Magnificent

That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least. From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible. Congratulations @RafaelNadal!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VHjjlb4GFN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)