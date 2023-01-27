Sania Mirza finished her last grand slam with a valiant effort and a honourable finish as a runner-up in the mixed doubles final. She had a great run in the competition with partner Rohan Bopanna but fell short in the final despite of a great fight along with Sania brining out her iconic forehand strokes, making the fans nostalgic. After the game ended, Sania gave her farewell speech while addressing the crowd. She admitted that the Rod Laver arena has been special place and she could not think of a better place to end her grand slam career at. Amidst this, the Indian Tennis ace broke down in tears. Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Out of Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Competition Following Final Defeat to Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani.

Sania Mirza Breaks Down in Tears During Farewell Speech

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)