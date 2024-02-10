Member of Novak Djokovic’s Serbian team Dejan Radanovic faced heavy backlash for her criticism of Indian food, traffic and hygiene. Headlining her reel as ’10 things to never eat and drink in India’ she commented “last time I ate fruits here I had food poisoning, so no this time”, also criticizing hygiene Radanovic wrote that the pillow covers were yellow. Posting her discomfort, she said ‘Adios India, See you Never ever ever ever again’. Fans noticed her posts and thrashed her for spreading negative words about India. Playing at WTA 125 Mumbai and gave walkover to her opponent after just five games. Chennai Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Enters Semifinals, Mukund Sasikumar Crashes Out.

Dejana Radanovic’s some Posts

Fans reaction on her posts

Suddenly sees faults in india after losing

toilet paper use krne wale hygeine ki baat kr rhe h

Soo much hate.

Never ever come back to my country again

no wonder she has blocked comments and her account

She made a Racist Comment

