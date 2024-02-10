Member of Novak Djokovic’s Serbian team Dejan Radanovic faced heavy backlash for her criticism of Indian food, traffic and hygiene. Headlining her reel as ’10 things to never eat and drink in India’ she commented “last time I ate fruits here I had food poisoning, so no this time”, also criticizing hygiene Radanovic wrote that the pillow covers were yellow. Posting her discomfort, she said ‘Adios India, See you Never ever ever ever again’. Fans noticed her posts and thrashed her for spreading negative words about India. Playing at WTA 125 Mumbai and gave walkover to her opponent after just five games. Chennai Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Enters Semifinals, Mukund Sasikumar Crashes Out.

Dejana Radanovic’s some Posts

Fans reaction on her posts

Suddenly sees faults in india after losing

toilet paper use krne wale hygeine ki baat kr rhe h

This Serbian tennis player 'Dejana Radanovic' has made controversial remarks about our country India through her insta story😡🤬... probably after she lost against India's Vaidehi Chaudhary.... Irony toh dekho toilet paper use krne wale hygeine ki baat kr rhe h😂 pic.twitter.com/WOxtqGVVmq — Aadya✨💜 (@Kohligram) February 9, 2024

Soo much hate.

I think world no. 253 Dejana Radanovic was made to play in India on gunpoint. Soo much hate. pic.twitter.com/r0zt36tZaO — Bhosale भोसले (@bhosale1947) February 4, 2024

Never ever come back to my country again

Dear Dejana Radanovic! Never ever come back to my country again! You are racist! Stop being sore loser! Their is Novak Djokovic from Serbia who is achieved everything today still remains humble and players like you achieved nothing! And doing racism! pic.twitter.com/Lp33BmYrrU — Vishal ♥️ (@Fans4AlexZverev) February 9, 2024

no wonder she has blocked comments and her account

She made a Racist Comment

Dejana Radanović made racist comments about India, and then doubled down, with bizarre comments about how she was good to a tuk tuk guy and is therefore not racist. It's the tennis equivalent of "I'm not racist; I have a black friend." — Green (@yeti87788) February 5, 2024

