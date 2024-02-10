After the first-round victory in the Australian Open 2024, Sumit Nagal has continued his great run of form as he enters the Men's Singles final of the Chennai Open 2024 by beating Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina in straight games. He defeated 3rd seed Svrcina 6-3,6-4 to enter the clash for the title. With this, he becomes only the fourth Indian to enter Chennai Open final after Leander Paes (1996 ATP World Series), Somdev Devvarman (2009 ATP Tour 250) & Yuki Bhambri (2018 ATP Challenger). 'If Someone Told Me...' Sania Mirza Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Rohan Bopanna, Shares Picture Together (See Post).

Sumit Nagal Becomes Fouth Indian to Enter Men's Singles Final of Chennai Open

Sumit became the 4th Indian in the MS Final of the Chennai Open after Leander Paes (1996 ATP World Series), Somdev Devvarman (2009 ATP Tour 250) & Yuki Bhambri (2018 ATP Challenger). — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)