Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has sought help from the British High Commission of India as he seeks a Visa appointment to compete at Wimbledon 2024. In a post on 'X', the 26-year-old wrote, "Hi

@UKinIndia, @VFSGlobal, and Respected @CScottFCDO Ma'am, I am in urgent need of a UK Visa appointment in New Delhi to represent India at Wimbledon this year. However, I'm unable to find any appointments. Could you kindly assist me urgently? Thank you!" Nagal subsequently got a response from Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott, who said she would be happy to help him. Nagal had created history at Monte Carlo by becoming the first Indian in 42 years to enter the singles main draw. Sumit Nagal Creates History at Monte Carlo Masters, Becomes First Indian Men’s Singles Player To Win an ATP 1000 Event Match on Clay Court by Defeating Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi (Watch Video).

Sumit Nagal Seeks Help From British High Commission

Hi @UKinIndia, @VFSGlobal, and Respected @CScottFCDO Ma'am, I am in urgent need of a UK Visa appointment in New Delhi to represent India at Wimbledon this year However, I'm unable to find any appointments Could you kindly assist me urgently? Thank you! — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)