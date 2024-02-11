Sumit Nagal's red-hot form continues as he now clinches the title of Chennai Open ATP Challenger 2024 title by beating top seed Luca Nardi 6-1, 6-4 in the Men's Singles title decider. With this win, he becomes only the tenth Indian ever to enter the top 100 ATP World Ranking with rank 98. This is the fifth ATP Challenger title for Sumit and his second at home. 'If Someone Told Me...' Sania Mirza Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Rohan Bopanna, Shares Picture Together (See Post).

Sumit Nagal Wins Chennai Open ATP Challenger 2024

SUMIT NAGAL CRACKS TOP 100 🙌@nagalsumit has done it!!!! - Just the 10th Indian EVER to crack the ATP Top 100 - Wins 5th ATP Challenger title of career (2nd at home) - Beat top seed Luca Nardi 6-1 6-4 in the Chennai final - Will feature at #98 in the ATP Rankings tomorrow pic.twitter.com/r2hST3FuTy — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) February 11, 2024

