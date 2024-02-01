Juventus has ended their Winter transfer window with the signing of Argentine youngster Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton who are currently playing in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League. Meanwhile, in the announcement post of the signing by Juventus, Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, who is the namesake of the newly signed Argentine footballer, made a hilarious comment. Alcaraz wrote, 'I'll try my Best! thanks for the trust'. Fans loved the Tennis star's funny comment and made it viral on social media. Carlos Alcaraz Knocked Out of Australian Open 2024 After Defeat to Alexander Zverev in Quarterfinals.

Argentine Footballer Carlos Alcaraz Joins Juventus

Carlos Alcaraz joins Juventus on loan from Southampton ⚪️⚫️ Welcome, Carlos! 🤝 — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 31, 2024

Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Makes A Hilarious Comment

❗Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz replying to Juventus signing Football player Carlos Alcaraz: 'I'll, try my best!' Hilarious. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WJ72fBxBeU — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) January 31, 2024

Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz's Comment On Juventus' Announcement Goes Viral

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has won the internet today 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/FtheBlPCPO — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) January 31, 2024

