Novak Djokovic, who is currently playing in Wimbledon 2025, acknowledged former India captain Virat Kohli's support during the seven-time All-England Lawn Tennis Grand Slam winner's match against Alex de Minaur. Djokovic took to Instagram and thanked Kohli for his presence at Centre Court. The seven-time Wimbledon champion, after losing the first set against Minaur, managed to make a comeback and take the next three sets to move into the quarterfinals. Check out Djokovic's story for Virat Kohli below. 'What A Match' Elated Virat Kohli Shares Instagram Story After Attending Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur Wimbledon 2025 Contest With Wife Anushka Sharma.

GOAT Acknowledges GOAT

Novak Djokovic acknowledged Virat Kohli's support at Wimbledon -Two GOATs of Sports World 🐐#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/mx9Wbab44P — Ravana 🌠 (@SANDEEPMH07) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)