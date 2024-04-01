Italy's tennis sensation Jannik Sinner played exceptional tennis once again and won yet another title. It's Sinner's third title of the 2024 season. Jannik Sinner defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets and ended the final of the Miami Open 2024 with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1. Sinner after winning the title went on to say, "Thanks for your support, the past few days have been amazing and see you guys soon." Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Beat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek To Become Men’s Doubles Champions at Miami Open 2024.

Watch Video Here

And that’s a wrap 👏 pic.twitter.com/4Vmovk2QgY— Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 31, 2024

