Former World number two Simona Halep was accused of taking prohibited substances and was banned from active competitions for four years. But she challenged the decision of WTA in higher courts claiming her innocence in the matter. She even received massive support from fans, coaches and other tennis fraternities during the period. In her latest post, the 32-year-old tennis star wrote “The nightmare that I have lived for a year and a half has finished. I had the chance to present my defence in front of TAS, to show that I never did any kind of doping. This is what I have said from the first day that I was accused. Now i am waiting for the decision with my head held high and I wanted to thank you, my fans, players, former players, legends of this sport, my sponsors and everyone else for your amazing support, all the messages and videos that you did for me during this harrowing time that I had.” Halep’s three-day hearing came to an end on February 10, with no date for the result mentioned yet. Iga Swiatek Sweeps Past Sloane Stephens in Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 Opener.

Simona Halep’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)