The semifinal stage of the Men's singles at the Australian Open 2024 is on its way and fans are in for more excitement and thrill when the next few matches in the semifinal stage pan out. January 26 features some mouth-watering clashes in the semifinals which involves Novak Djokovic going up against Jannik Sinner. Daniil Medvedev will go head-to-head against Alexander Zverev. In the semifinal stage of women's doubles, Jelena Ostapenko-Lyudmyla Kichenok locks horns with Erin Routliffe-Gabriela Dabrowski. We will have the final for mixed doubles where Jan Zielinski-Hsieh Su-wei will take on Neal Skupski-Desirae Krawczyk. Australian Open 2024 Day 12 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Final; Qinwen Zheng Knocks Out Dayana Yastremska.

Australian Open 2024 Day 13 Men's Singles Schedule

Australian Open 2024 Day 13 Mixed Doubles Final Schedule

