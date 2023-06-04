Rafael Nadal took to social media to share an update after undergoing surgery for the hip injury that kept him out of the French Open 2023. While sharing a picture of himself after the successful surgery, the Spanish tennis legend wrote, "As you all know I had surgery last night. All went well with arthroscopy on my left psoas tendon that has kept me out of competition since January...I will begin progressive functional rehab immediately and normal recovery process they tell me 5 months if all goes well." Rafael Nadal Ruled Out of Action for Five Months After Undergoing Hip Surgery.

Rafael Nadal Shares Update After Hip Surgery

