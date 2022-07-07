Rafael Nadal kept his quest of Wimbledon 2022 title alive as he beat Taylor Fritz in a thrilling five sets battle in the quarter-finals to enter last four at All England Club on Wednesday. The Spaniard, who got injured during the match, exhibited strong mental strength to defeat the 11th seed American 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 in four hours and 20 minutes to make it to the semi-finals of the Championships. The 36-year-old is on course of winning three major titles in one calendar year following French and Australian Opens triumph this year.

Watch video:

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)