India's tennis ace and Australian Open 2024 doubles champion Rohan Bopanna met PM Narendra Modi and presented him with the very racket that Bopanna used to reach World No. 1 and AO Grand Slam champion. Bopanna shared a few photos from the meet on social media with the caption, "I had the privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Modi ji today. This acknowledgement is very humbling & it was my honour to present the very racket that led me to become World No. 1 and the AO grand slam champion. Your grace has left me inspired & encouraged. Rohan Bopanna Sends Encouraging Message to Young Indian Tennis Stars for India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 Fixtures.

PM Modi has re-shared the photos and went on to caption the photos as, "Glad to have met you Rohan Bopanna. Your accomplishment makes India proud and your dedication motivates several people. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead."

View Pics Here

Glad to have met you @rohanbopanna. Your accomplishment makes India proud and your dedication motivates several people. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead. https://t.co/uZZx1LUHKL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2024

