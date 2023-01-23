Pakistan Cricket Board sees another change as this time Shahid Afridi's brief tenure as Interim Chief Selector comes to an end with former international batter, Haroon Rashid, taking over as the new chief selector of PCB. Haroon Rashid played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs for Pakistan between 1977 to 1983. He has previously been PCB's director of cricket operations and the team manager and also served as the chief selector in 2015 and 2016 for the men's team. 'Umran Malik Not Fit As Haris Rauf': Former Pakistan Pacer Aaqib Javed on Comparisons Between the Two Premier Fast Bowlers.

Pakistan Cricket Board names new chief selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named the new Chief Selector of their men's team. Details 👇https://t.co/ImdLYUv4QK — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)