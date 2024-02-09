The unexpected happened at the WrestleMania XL Kick-off show as "The People's Champion" The Rock has turned into a heal and has sided with Roman Reigns. The stage was set for Cody Rhodes to select his opponent for WrestleMania XL as he won the 2024 Royal Rumble. Rock went on to slap Cody Rhodes on stage after Cody said, "If the grandfathers were here they would be ashamed of you." In reply to this The Rock came up close to Cody and said "If you talk about his [Roman Reigns] family, you talk about my family" and then straight away went to slap Cody. WWE Legend The Undertaker Unveils Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Trophy Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Final Match, Videos Go Viral

