India will face Australia and Germany in their next fixtures at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022–23. The matches will take place in Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela between March 10-15. The tickets for these matches have been finally released. You can purchase the tickets for the hockey matches through this link.

Tickets Released for India Matches in FIH Hockey Pro League 2022–23

Ticket booking for #FIHProLeague in Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium starts today. Visit the link 🔗 below to book your tickets ⬇️ 🎟️ https://t.co/iJb5wspVnl#OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/wvdVhknaSD — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)