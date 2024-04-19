NBA released their official statement on April 17, 2024, in which it was mentioned that Jontay Porter, a two-way player who plays for the Toronto Raptors has been banned from the NBA. The organisation also mentioned how a league investigation found that Porter violated league rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his participation in one or more games for betting purposes and betting on NBA games. Porter also disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor. NBA 2024 Playoffs Schedule: Complete Timetable of 2023-24 Postseason as Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers Gain From Final Day Results.

View Full Statement by the NBA

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/h2TIkaE7xs— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 17, 2024

