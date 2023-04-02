On the occasion of India's twelfth year of ODI World Cup triumph, cricket's governing body, ICC, has launched the brand identity of the 2023 edition of the showpiece event based on the emotion of the sport's many fans. The 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will take place in India, later this year.

ICC Launches Brand Identity for 2023 World Cup

Twelve years to the day of MS Dhoni's six to win @cricketworldcup 2011, the tournament's 2023 brand has been unveiled 👀 More 👇https://t.co/MezfuOqUqq — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2023

