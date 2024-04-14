UFC CEO Dana White announced Saturday night that McGregor will fight Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas. There were rumours regarding the fight and fans were eager to see McGregor back in the octagon. Now after the Confirmations, this card will highlight the UFC's annual International Fight Week. McGregor already mentioned on New Year’s Day that he'd be fighting Chandler on that date, but it was not made official until now. McGregor, the biggest star in UFC history, has not fought since July 2021, when he broke his left leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier. Igor Severino Bites Andre Lima's Hand in UFC Debute Match, Becomes First Fighter to Be Disqualified in UFC History; Video Goes Viral.

Conor McGregor's Return Date Confirmed by Dana White

