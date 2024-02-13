A much needed boost for the Indian Wrestlers ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024 as the United World Wrestling has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India with immediate effect. UWW had placed the WFI under provisional suspension on August 23, 2023 after the Indian body failed to hold an election in due course. The UWW Bureau met on February 9 to review the suspension among other topics and considering all the elements and information, it decided to lift the suspension under the following conditions; The WFI has to re-convene the elections of its Athletes’ Commission and The WFI has to immediately provide UWW with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events. Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold Medal in Women's 55 Kg Event at Senior National Wrestling Championship 2024.

United World Wrestling Lifts Suspension of Wrestling Federation of India

