Vaishali Rameshbabu is the third Indian woman to become a Grandmaster and India's 84th Grandmaster. As a result of her two consecutive wins at the Ellobregat Open in Spain, Vaishali reached the 2500 rating mark to become a Grand Master. Vaishali Rameshbabu is the elder sister of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who also qualified for FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024. In 2011, Harika Dronavalli became the second Indian woman to achieve the Grand Master title. Vaishali has become the third Indian woman to achieve the status of Grandmaster after 12 years. AICF Pledges Rs 2 Crore of Financial Assistance for Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Vaishali Rameshbabu for FIDE Candidates 2024.

Vaishali Rameshbabu Becomes India’s 84th Grandmaster

Huge Congratulations to Vaishali Rameshbabu for becoming India's 84th Grandmaster! She is the 3rd Indian Woman to achieve the Grandmaster Title. Vaishali has started with 2 consecutive wins in the Ellobregat Open in Spain, and this is how she crossed the 2500 rating mark to… pic.twitter.com/YhrvqaiYUN — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)