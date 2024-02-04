Vinesh Phogat returns to the Wrestling arena with a gold medal as she scalps a victory in the 55 Kg event in the ongoing Senior National Wrestling Championships. She defeated Jyoti in the final to clinch the title. Earlier on Sunday, She entered the final beating Mamta Rani 3-0 in the semifinal. Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Seeks Discharge in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Delay in Reporting Offences.

Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold Medal at Senior National Wrestling Championship 2024

SENIOR NATIONAL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 VINESH PHOGAT WINS GOLD 🥇 Vinesh Phogat wins the Gold medal by defeating Jyoti in the finals. WHAT A COMEBACK 🔥🔥@Phogat_Vinesh#Wrestling #VineshPhogat #NationalWrestlingChampionship #Jaipur pic.twitter.com/b3fAXVxpxn — nnis (@nnis_sports) February 4, 2024

