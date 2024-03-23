Virat Kohli Shakes a Leg to Thalapthy Vijay’s ‘Appadi Podu’ During Inaugural Match of IPL 2024; Video Goes Viral – WATCH

A video of Virat Kohli dancing to Thalapathy Vijay's hit track 'Appadi Podu' during the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and RCB is going viral on social media platforms. Check out the video here.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2024 07:45 AM IST

The most awaited cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has finally started, and excitement is at its peak. Chennai Super Kings played Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Virat Kohli, known for his fun-loving side apart from the aggression he carries while playing, had his moment during the match when he was seen grooving to Thalapathy Vijay's hit track "Appadi Podu". During the innings break, when the players were warming up, the music was played in the backdrop, letting Kohli drop his signature steps to the beats of the hit track. The clip is now going viral on social media platforms. Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Meets Fans During His Kerala Shooting Schedule, Clicks Selfies With the Crowd (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Dances to Thalapathy Vijay’s “Appadi Podu” Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Appadi Podu CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Thalapathy Vijay Virat Kohli Virat Kohli dance video
nasi-aesthetic-look-and-elegant-interior-of-new-coffee-shop-make-netizens-go-wow-see-pics-5839258.html"> Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Varanasi, Aesthetic Look and Elegant Interior of New Coffee Shop Make Netizens Go 'Wow' (See Pics) Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Varanasi, Aesthetic Look and Elegant Interior of New Coffee Shop Make Netizens Go 'Wow' (See Pics)
  • Festivals
    Earth Hour 2024 Images and Messages: Share Wallpapers, Quotes and Wishes To Raise Awareness on This Important Day Earth Hour 2024 Images and Messages: Share Wallpapers, Quotes and Wishes To Raise Awareness on This Important Day
  • Videos
    Arvind Kejriwal Arrested In Excise Policy Case: ED Terms Delhi CM 'Kingpin', Seeks 10-Day Custody Arvind Kejriwal Arrested In Excise Policy Case: ED Terms Delhi CM 'Kingpin', Seeks 10-Day Custody
    • Close
    Search

    Virat Kohli Shakes a Leg to Thalapthy Vijay’s ‘Appadi Podu’ During Inaugural Match of IPL 2024; Video Goes Viral – WATCH

    A video of Virat Kohli dancing to Thalapathy Vijay's hit track 'Appadi Podu' during the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and RCB is going viral on social media platforms. Check out the video here.

    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2024 07:45 AM IST

    The most awaited cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has finally started, and excitement is at its peak. Chennai Super Kings played Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Virat Kohli, known for his fun-loving side apart from the aggression he carries while playing, had his moment during the match when he was seen grooving to Thalapathy Vijay's hit track "Appadi Podu". During the innings break, when the players were warming up, the music was played in the backdrop, letting Kohli drop his signature steps to the beats of the hit track. The clip is now going viral on social media platforms. Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Meets Fans During His Kerala Shooting Schedule, Clicks Selfies With the Crowd (Watch Video).

    Virat Kohli Dances to Thalapathy Vijay’s “Appadi Podu” Song:

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Appadi Podu CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Thalapathy Vijay Virat Kohli Virat Kohli dance video
    You might also like
    Reunion! MS Dhoni Hugs Virat Kohli After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match, Video Goes Viral!
    Cricket

    Reunion! MS Dhoni Hugs Virat Kohli After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match, Video Goes Viral!
    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted Clicking Selfies With ‘Fans’, Video Goes Viral
    Cricket

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted Clicking Selfies With ‘Fans’, Video Goes Viral
    Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2024 07:45 AM IST

    The most awaited cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has finally started, and excitement is at its peak. Chennai Super Kings played Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Virat Kohli, known for his fun-loving side apart from the aggression he carries while playing, had his moment during the match when he was seen grooving to Thalapathy Vijay's hit track "Appadi Podu". During the innings break, when the players were warming up, the music was played in the backdrop, letting Kohli drop his signature steps to the beats of the hit track. The clip is now going viral on social media platforms. Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Meets Fans During His Kerala Shooting Schedule, Clicks Selfies With the Crowd (Watch Video).

    Virat Kohli Dances to Thalapathy Vijay’s “Appadi Podu” Song:

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Appadi Podu CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Thalapathy Vijay Virat Kohli Virat Kohli dance video
    You might also like
    Reunion! MS Dhoni Hugs Virat Kohli After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match, Video Goes Viral!
    Cricket

    Reunion! MS Dhoni Hugs Virat Kohli After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match, Video Goes Viral!
    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted Clicking Selfies With ‘Fans’, Video Goes Viral
    Cricket

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted Clicking Selfies With ‘Fans’, Video Goes Viral
    Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Share a Heartwarming Moment As They Hug Each Other After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
    Cricket

    Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Share a Heartwarming Moment As They Hug Each Other After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
    Mustafizur Rahman Wins Man of the Match Award in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match
    Cricket

    Mustafizur Rahman Wins Man of the Match Award in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match
    Cricket

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted Clicking Selfies With ‘Fans’, Video Goes Viral
    Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Share a Heartwarming Moment As They Hug Each Other After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
    Cricket

    Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Share a Heartwarming Moment As They Hug Each Other After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
    Mustafizur Rahman Wins Man of the Match Award in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match
    Cricket

    Mustafizur Rahman Wins Man of the Match Award in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Kate Middleton
    20K+ searches
    Argentina
    10K+ searches
    Moscow
    10K+ searches
    Maxwell
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Kate Middleton
    20K+ searches
    Argentina
    10K+ searches
    Moscow
    10K+ searches
    Maxwell
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly