Virat Kohli Shakes a Leg to Thalapthy Vijay’s ‘Appadi Podu’ During Inaugural Match of IPL 2024; Video Goes Viral – WATCH

The most awaited cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has finally started, and excitement is at its peak. Chennai Super Kings played Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Virat Kohli, known for his fun-loving side apart from the aggression he carries while playing, had his moment during the match when he was seen grooving to Thalapathy Vijay's hit track "Appadi Podu". During the innings break, when the players were warming up, the music was played in the backdrop, letting Kohli drop his signature steps to the beats of the hit track. The clip is now going viral on social media platforms. Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Meets Fans During His Kerala Shooting Schedule, Clicks Selfies With the Crowd (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Dances to Thalapathy Vijay’s “Appadi Podu” Song:

Virat Kohli - the greatest character. 😂❤️pic.twitter.com/2f4SsVf8OR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2024

