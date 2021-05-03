Vishwanathan Anand has teamed up with Koneu Humpy to kickstart the 'Checkmate COVID’ campaign. This is an initiative by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) which will provide financial and medical assistance to the needy.

Five-time world chess champion #ViswanathanAnand and #AsianGames gold medallist #KoneruHumpy will kick-start 'Checkmate Covid' -- an All India Chess Federation (AICF) initiative -- on Tuesday to provide medical and financial assistance to those affected by the #pandemic. pic.twitter.com/dfUdDjCYLl — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 3, 2021

