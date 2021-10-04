Internet users around the world faced outage of social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Users around the world were unable to log in and use these social media services. The users took to other platforms and shared their views about the same. Former Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman also had a take on the global outage of these services and he came up with a quirky one.

Imagine how cool it would be if everyone’s Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp were just totally reset when it turned on again 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) October 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)