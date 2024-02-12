After the Rock-slapping-Cody Rhodes incident at the WrestleMania Press Conference, Triple H also confirmed the main event of the mega event. WWE just upped the tempo of the WrestleMania 40 releasing a trailer. The trailer features Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes intercut with moments from the WrestleMania XL. The 36-second trailer hyping the April 6 and 7 shows in Philadelphia features Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins having a stare-down with Roman Reigns & The Rock. A footage was also shown of the press conference from last Thursday. WWE WrestleMania 40: Not The Rock but Cody Rhodes to Face Roman Reigns for WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in Main Event.

WWE Releases Teaser For WrestleMania 40

