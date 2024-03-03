Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat Takes Yuzvendra Chahal for a Spin After Lifting Him on Her Shoulders, Video Goes Viral!

The ace wrestler had earlier been eliminated from the dance reality show but was in pretty good spirits as she had a playful interaction with Yuzvendra Chahal. The Indian leg-spinner will be seen in action for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 03, 2024 08:51 AM IST

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat experienced a hilarious moment with Yuzvendra Chahal where she lifted the Indian cricketer on her shoulders and gave him a spin. This playful moment took place during a party on the sidelines of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' in which Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is a competitor. Phogat, already eliminated from the competition, was seen spinning Chahal in a WWE-style move by putting him on his shoulders. The hilarious video of Phogat taking Chahal for a spin before putting him down has gone viral online. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner: Manisha Rani Claims Victory, Becomes Second Wild Card Contestant To Lift the Trophy!

Sangeeta Phogat Spins Yuzvendra Chahal on Her Shoulders

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

