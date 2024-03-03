Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat Takes Yuzvendra Chahal for a Spin After Lifting Him on Her Shoulders, Video Goes Viral!

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat experienced a hilarious moment with Yuzvendra Chahal where she lifted the Indian cricketer on her shoulders and gave him a spin. This playful moment took place during a party on the sidelines of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' in which Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is a competitor. Phogat, already eliminated from the competition, was seen spinning Chahal in a WWE-style move by putting him on his shoulders. The hilarious video of Phogat taking Chahal for a spin before putting him down has gone viral online. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner: Manisha Rani Claims Victory, Becomes Second Wild Card Contestant To Lift the Trophy!

Sangeeta Phogat Spins Yuzvendra Chahal on Her Shoulders

Chahal galat jagah fas gaya fr 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jeu9DyraHM — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) March 2, 2024

