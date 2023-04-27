Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president against whom the Indian wrestlers are protesting, has issued a response to the allegations of sexual assault and misappropriation of funds against him. In a video, Singh said that the day he realises he has given up his fighting spirit and he is helpless, he would give up and prefer death instead. Top Indian wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have resumed their protests after no FIR was registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the report. An Oversight Committee was formed to review these allegations against the WFI chief and the wrestlers are also unhappy that the findings have not been made public. Wrestlers Protest: 'Please Listen to Our Mann Ki Baat' Grapplers Plead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations

VIDEO | WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts to the sexual harassment charges against him. pic.twitter.com/HOdwVCWCIa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 27, 2023

