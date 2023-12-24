Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after the newly elected president Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. The newly-elected President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Sanjay Singh, is a close aide of the former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Union Sports Ministry Suspends Wrestling Federation of India

