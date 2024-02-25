It was the chamber — down under. Six competitors battling out for the chance to take on WWE champion in the WrestleMania. Becky Lynch face-off against Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi and Raquel Rodriguez. Live Morgan eliminated Belair and Stratton to go one-on-one against Becky Lynch – who entered the ring as the first wrestler. Lynch overpowered tired Morgan to claim victory in the 2024 Elimination Chamber Match and will face Rhea Ripley in WrestleMania. In the Men’s category, Drew McIntyre faced the likes of Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and Logan Paul. McIntyre started the proceedings and had a great match eliminating three opponents – Lashley, Oron and LA Knight to claim victory. He will now face Seth Rollins for the WWE Title in WrestleMania 40. John Cena’s Latest Instagram Post Proves He’s a True Shah Rukh Khan Fan – Here’s Why!

Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch Win WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

