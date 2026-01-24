WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online, January 23: Get Wrestling Weekly Episode Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) returns to the blue brand on 23 January, with a highly anticipated episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The road to Saturday Night's Main Event kicks off tomorrow, WWE SmackDown will air from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. AJ Styles is expected to make an appearance after GM Nick Aldis invited the 'Phenomenal One', while The Wyatt Sics will put up their Tag Titles against The MFTs in the main event. Fans in India can watch SmackDown live exclusively on Netflix, which starts at 6:30 AM on January 24. Unfortunately, there is currently no traditional linear TV telecast for WWE weekly shows in India. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 06:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).