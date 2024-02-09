The WrestleMania 40 press conference concluded in a much-heated manner after Dwyane Johnson - The Rock slapped Coddy Rhodes for bringing in ‘family’ during the argument. Even before that, 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes declared that he wished to choose Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 40 opponent for the WWE Title. While nothing was made official on the stage, WWE Creative head HHH confirmed that Roman Reigns vs Rody Rhodes for the WWE title will be the main event for WrestleMania 40, to be held in April. This leaves The Rock without an opponent. The Rock Slaps Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL Kick-Off, Video Goes Viral.

Cody Rhodes to Face Roman Reigns for WWE Undisputed Universal Championship At WrestleMania 40

Decision made. @CodyRhodes gets the chance to finish his story when he challenges @WWERomanReigns in the main event of #WrestleMania XL. pic.twitter.com/A12apAnELf — Triple H (@TripleH) February 9, 2024

