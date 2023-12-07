Elon Musk has once again made clear that he's not afraid to speak his mind and held no bar while taking a shot at Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta over child-sensitive content. "Yeah, why do their Chief Marketing Officers endorse child trafficking!? Let’s ask them," Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter. Elon Musk replied to a user asking, "Why are advertisers still on Facebook and Instagram but have such a massive problem with X, which bans such content?" The conversation began after a New Mexico lawsuit observed that Facebook and Instagram content enabled child sexual abuse and trafficking. Walmart Stops Advertising on X: Retail Giant Joins List of Big Firms Who Pulled Ads From Elon Musk’s X.

'Let's Ask Them'

Yeah, why do their Chief Marketing Officers endorse child trafficking!? Let’s ask them. https://t.co/2XhZxNybDm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

ew Mexico has sued Meta & Mark Zuckerberg

NEW: New Mexico has sued Meta & Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly enabling child s*xual abuse material to be distributed. Hey @RobertIger & other advertisers: Will you be suspending advertising on Facebook & Instagram like you did with X? Disney is currently running ~300 ads for… pic.twitter.com/2OK1W29P2i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 7, 2023

