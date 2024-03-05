AI Company Anthropic has unveiled Claude 3, their latest suite of AI models. Designed to surpass previous benchmarks in AI capabilities, the Anthropic introduces Claude 3 next-generation AI models, which include Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet and Claude 3 Haiku. Each AI model is tailored to tackle distinct domains like reasoning, coding, language understanding, math and visual tasks with unprecedented precision and speed. The Claude 3 AI Model is expected to enhance the evolution of artificial intelligence for researchers and developers across the globe. Google Temporarily Reinstates All Delisted Apps of Developers After Centre’s Intervention.

Anthropic Introduces Claude 3 Next Generation AI Models

Today, we're announcing Claude 3, our next generation of AI models. The three state-of-the-art models—Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Haiku—set new industry benchmarks across reasoning, math, coding, multilingual understanding, and vision. pic.twitter.com/TqDuqNWDoM — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) March 4, 2024

