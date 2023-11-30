Tesla CEO Elon Musk, speaking at the DealBook Summit 2023, expressed profound concerns about artificial intelligence, asserting that "AI poses a greater threat than nuclear weapons." In a conversation with American journalist and author Andrew Ross Sorkin, Musk highlighted the potential dangers associated with AI, stating, "I'm quite concerned that there's some dangerous element of AI." X Owner Elon Musk Tells Advertisers To ‘Go F*** Yourself’, Apologises for Anti-Semitic Tweet (Watch Video).

AI Poses Greater Threat Than Nuclear Bombs

