BYJU's India CEO, Arjun Mohan, has resigned amid the ongoing crisis with the edtech company. Arjun Mohan took charge of the operations as BYJU's CEO in September 2023. According to a report, Arjun Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role. According to a report by Economic Times, after departure of CEO Arjun Mohan, Byju Raveendran will come back to take control of the day-to-day operations of the edtech company in India. However, Byju Raveendran's return may be notable from that of the investors, who voted to oust him from the company's chief executive post in February 2024. BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover Set To Launch ‘ZeroPe’ App for Medical Loans; Check Details.

