ASUS ROG Phone 8 is set to be unveiled on January 8, 2023, during the CES 2024 ROG Launch Event. The device will be revealed in the following locations: Las Vegas at 3PM, Taipei at 7AM, and London at 11 PM. Ahead of the launch, ASUS Global ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) shared a short teaser video showing the new feature of the upcoming gaming ASUS ROG Phone 8. The post on X informed that the device would launch with "2,500 units of peak brightness". With this much peak brightness, the customers can easily see the smartphone screen during daylight. ASUS has yet to confirm that it will introduce the new device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. ASUS may unveil other features ahead of the launch on January 8. ASUS ROG Phone 8 To Be Unveiled on January 8: Check New Design, Expected Specifications and Other Details Here.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 New Feature Unveiled:

A screen #BeyondGaming Join us live on January 8, 3PM PST to learn everything you need to know about the new ROG Phone 8! 👉 https://t.co/CHb4tVRx8k#ROGPhone8 pic.twitter.com/ZX0kgSCOVU — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)