Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is reportedly ready to resign and has agreed to plead guilty after facing criminal charges from US authorities for breaching anti-money laundering rules. Sources say this could help the world’s biggest crypto exchange stay in business. More details are awaited. Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Resigns as Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Platform Cuts One-Third of its Staff.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Resigns

BREAKING: Changpeng Zhao resigns as Binance CEO and pleads guilty. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 21, 2023

