Bitcoin has been around in the cryptocurrency market for over a decade and was initially introduced at a $0 price in 2009. Now, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency is worth $59,289 as of 2024. Although Bitcoin prices have been fluctuating in the market due to several factors, the significant growth suggests the popularity of the cryptocurrency. As of January 1, 2023, the Bitcoin's recorded price was $16,48. Considered the pioneer of the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin competes with Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, Shiba Inu and others. Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin Crosses ‘USD 57,000’ for First Time Since 2021.

Bitcoin Price Jumps to $59,289 First Time Since 2021:

Bitcoin price 1st of January, 2023: $16,487 Now: $59,289 pic.twitter.com/Tw4cUK8C9Y — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 28, 2024

