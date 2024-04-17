Boston Dynamics has launched a groundbreaking electric version of its humanoid robot, Atlas. The humanoid robot Atlas debuts as the hydraulic version of Atlas was officially retired on April 16. Boston Dynamics shared a video showing the enhanced capabilities of the electric Atlas. The company claims that the electric Atlas will move in ways that “exceed human capabilities”. “We designed the electric version of Atlas to be stronger, more dexterous, and more agile. Atlas may resemble a human form factor, but we are equipping the robot to move in the most efficient way possible to complete a task, rather than being constrained by a human range of motion,” said the company in the blog post. Apple Robots? Tech Giant Explores Home Robots As ‘Next Big Thing’; Check Details.

Atlas, the Humanoid Robot

We promise this is not a person in a bodysuit. https://t.co/S9FgfpqvrW pic.twitter.com/G30sXHQ93C — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) April 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)