Background-screening platform Checkr has announced laying off 92 employees from 621 18th Street #300, Denver, CO 8020. The Checkr layoffs will begin on June 10, 2024, and will affect the 382 employees nationwide. Checkr circulated the layoffs announcement in its WARN notice, highlighting different job titles that would be affected. The Checkr layoffs in June 2024 will affect 32% of the workforce. Checkr announced that roles like Business Development, Staff Data Analyst, Accounting Sr. Data Quality Analysis and many others will be affected. Tesla Considering Layoffs? Employees Fear Job Cuts at Austin Gigafactory and Fremont Factory.

Checkr Layoffs 2024 Announcement, Official Notice:

