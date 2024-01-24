E-commerce platform eBay is reportedly set to lay off 10 percent of its workforce this year. According to a report in Market Watch, on Tuesday, January 23, the company said that it would cut about 1,000 jobs or 9 percent of its full-time workforce. The move to cut jobs has been taken to better eBay's position for future sustainable growth. "The most significant and toughest of these decisions is to reduce our current workforce by approximately 1,000 roles or an estimated 9% of full-time employees," a letter by eBay's CEO titled "Ensuring eBay’s Long-Term Success" stated. US: eBay to Pay USD 3 Million in Compensation Following Harassment, Stalking Campaign, Sending Bizarre Deliveries Including Live Insects to Couple in Massachusetts.

eBay Set To Cut Jobs

