Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging platform now hosts X Spaces directly from the web, marking a significant enhancement to its capabilities. Previously limited to mobile applications, the expansion allows users across devices to engage in live conversations. This move closely aligns with Elon Musk's strategy to improve user engagement and broaden the functionality of the platform. By enabling web access, X aims to accommodate a growing trend of users seeking flexible communication tools that are not confined to mobile devices. Spaces on X allow users to chat live. Anyone can join, talk and listen. Users can create their own space. X provides public spaces where anyone can join. A host can invite speakers to speak in their space. As a host, users can set their own rules and can decide who can speak in their space. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk Activates Community Notes Feature in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

X Spaces on Web

hey big screen aficionados - we have news 🎙️ your laptop = @XSpaces machine https://t.co/yVHiL6muRJ — X (@X) April 17, 2024

X Spaces Live on Web Now

𝕏 Spaces 一 Live on web now! 💻 pic.twitter.com/zCLZVNzQD2 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 17, 2024

