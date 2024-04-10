Elon Musk and Brazil's Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes have been in the news for a few days since X was reportedly forced to shut down certain accounts. Supreme Court Judge ordered Elon Musk's X platform to block certain accounts; however, the action was considered a control on the freedom of speech. Following the order, the tech billionaire said the Brazilian government would arrest his X employees. The House Public Security Committee reportedly approved a motion in support of Elon Musk for "exposing and confronting the political and unfounded censorship" imposed by Brazil's judiciary. Elon Musk Says X Employees in Brazil Are Facing Arrest Amid Ongoing Stand-Off With Judiciary Over Blocking Some X Accounts.

The House Public Security Committee Approves Motion in favour of Elon Musk:

The House Public Security Committee on Tuesday approved a motion to support billionaire Elon Musk for allegedly “exposing and confronting the political and unfounded censorship” imposed by Brazil’s judiciary.https://t.co/S5Wr7BwGZP — The Brazilian Report (@BrazilianReport) April 9, 2024

